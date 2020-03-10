Meet the world's smallest penguins!

Check out these little penguins!

They're currently living at an aquarium in Weymouth. It's become the first in Europe to breed the world's smallest penguin species.

The chicks, which are known as fairy penguins or little blue penguins, were hatched in the UK after their sanctuary in Australia had to close.

They'll grow to an average of 33cm in height and will reach a weight of around one kilogram - that's about the same as a pineapple!

Credit: Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park