Ever heard of a worm moon? Well it's a pretty cool astronomical phenomenon!

A worm moon is the name given to the first or only full moon in the month of March.

It's called that because the end of winter is when creatures like worms first make their appearance out of the ground.

This moon is also a 'supermoon' which happens when the Moon is closest to the Earth, making it look bigger and brighter than normal.

We spoke to BBC weather expert Susan Powell to find out more.