Billy Gilmour: Five facts about the young Chelsea footballer

Getty Images

You might have heard the name Billy Gilmour recently.

The young footballer from Scotland has been tipped to be Chelsea's new "wonder kid", and so far he's living up to the hype!

Billy's already helped his team to the FA Cup quarter-final.

The 18-year-old midfielder has only played two senior matches for the Blues, but has been key to both wins - so much so that he was named Man of the Match in both games!

Here are some other cool facts about the young footie star.

1 - He left home at 15 to play football

Billy was spotted at a young age as a standout talent.

He signed for Scottish club Glasgow Rangers aged eight, and rose through the ranks there, often playing for teams above his age group.

His first Scotland national team appearance came at the age of 15 and he's played in the under-21 squad 11 times.

He's now tipped to make his full senior debut in the next few months.

Getty Images

In 2017, Billy made the move to Premier League side Chelsea for a reported £600,000.

He quickly impressed Blues boss Frank Lampard in 2019, so much that he earned his first professional contract.

2 - He has done a bit of modelling

It appears fashion designer Burberry is also a fan of Billy!

The teenager featured in a portfolio of photographs back in 2017.

@Burberry/Instagram

3 - He learned Mandarin at school

Instead of the usual Spanish or French lessons, Billy challenged himself and decided to learn Mandarin at school.

Ni hao ma!

(That means "how are you"!)

Instagram Billy's old shin pads featured a photograph of his family - including his younger brother, mum and dad

4 - His first goal for Scotland was against England

Billy made his debut for Scotland as part of the under-17s squad when they played Italy in August 2017.

But a game two days later, between Scotland and England, might be equally memorable for the teenager!

England and Scotland are historically huge footballing rivals.

So it would have been a big deal for Billy who managed to get his first international goal during that match - even if Scotland lost 2-1 in the end.

Instagram

5 - His brother is also a footballer!

Billy's younger brother Harvey is also a promising football player.

He's part of the academy set up at Kilmarnock FC.

We bet penalty shootouts are fun in their house!