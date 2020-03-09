Crufts 2020: Five brilliant moments throughout the years

Getty Images Maisie the dachshund was this years Best in Show winner

This year's Crufts is sadly over and fans will now need to wait another year for the world's biggest gathering of pooches. The last day of the show, which was held on Sunday, certainly didn't disappoint!

The show's fourth and final day saw Maisie the Wire Haired Dachshund scoop the Best in Show award which is the competition's top prize. She beat six other dogs to secure the title.

Getty Images Maisie relieved herself during her victory round!

However, it looks like Maisie may have gotten a little too excited over her big win. She celebrated her victory by doing a poo on the green turf!

Her owner Kim MalCalmont quickly came to the rescue by swiftly removing the turd with a plastic bag.

Maisie's little accident is just one of many dogtastic moments from the Crufts over the years - check out these others!

Kratu living his best life

Kratu the rescue dog won many hearts at Crufts back in 2018 during his hilarious agility course performance. The pup was clearly having the time of his life as he took on the course and ended up wandering off several times, missing jumps and going through the tunnel the wrong way!

Kratu returned to the competition this year, but his performance wasn't much better than his previous attempts. It's the third year in a row that the pooch has taken on the agility course and although he's still not very good, he's definitely made a big impression on audiences!

Fergus just wants his toy chicken back

Fergus the Jack Russell provided some funny moments at this year's competition. The dog took on the agility course, but seemed to be pretty distracted by the plastic chicken hanging out of his owners pocket! He was rewarded with the toy after completing the course.

Olly takes a tumble

Twitter/@Crufts/@Channel4 Olly competed for the final time this year

Olly the Jack Russell stole hearts back in 2017 with his agility round. The rescue dog, which competed at Cruft's for the last time this year, had a huge fall after attempting a big jump. The pup carried on with the course as if nothing happened - way to style it out Olly!

Run Lucas, run!

Lucas the Saluki took part in the agility round at Crufts back in 2014, but he didn't seem too interested in tackling the obstacles.

The dog ended up ignoring most of the hurdles and the tunnel, opting to run as fast as he could around the performance space. He even left the area completely at one point and ending up backstage!