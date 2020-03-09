play
image

People have been celebrating the Indian festival Holi

People all over the world are celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of colour today. People throw colourful paint powder at each other and have huge celebrations. Take a look at how some people have been celebrating in India.
Holi is a Hindu festival that came from India but is now celebrated all over the world
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images
The festival celebrates, spring, love, and new life - People throw coloured powder at each other until everything and everyone is covered in colour
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images
Holi is celebrated at the end of the winter season, on the last full moon of the lunar month.
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images
Holi aims to bring people from all different backgrounds together to celebrate.
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images
As part of the celebration, people dance and eat special foods
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images
On the night before Holi, Hindus dress in their best clothes and watch a bonfire. The next morning, people put on old clothes and douse each other with coloured powders. It’s the one day of the year that parents encourage their children to get filthy!
Children-and-young-people-celebrating-HoliGetty Images

