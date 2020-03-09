play
Dancing on Ice: Who was the 2020 champion?

The winner of Dancing on Ice was announced last night, but did your favourite win?

In the end, it was the underdog, TV presenter Joe Swash who was crowned as the winner, beating Diversity's Perri Kiely in the final vote.

Paralympian Libby Clegg finished third.

It was a close-run race - all three finalists scored a perfect 40 in their performances, but after the first round of voting, Libby and her skating partner Mark were eliminated.

The final two then had to perform the iconic "Bolero", made famous by pro skaters and Olympic gold medallists, Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are now coaches in the series.

The judges said Perri and Vanessa's bolero was "the best they had ever seen", while they told Joe and Alex that "it was a joy to watch you skate".

Perri-KielyGetty Images

After looking very shocked at the announcement, Joe, who is 38, said, "Honestly, this has been the most amazing experience and to share it with Alex..."

Perri (24) said,: "I've achieved everything I wanted to. Joe has come so far and I've genuinely made a friend for life with Joe, he's my brother. I love you mate."

So did your favourite win? Let us know in the comments below!

