A song put out by Vietnamese officials to encourage people to wash their hands has led to a TikTok dance challenge.

The song was made by singer Khac Hun and Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and is based on a popular pop song Ghen.

It explains how to wash your hands properly and tells people to be careful in crowded places.

A dancer in Vietnam named Quang Dang put together moves that match the lyrics. It started a new TikTok trend and now people all over the world are taking part.

