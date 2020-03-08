Coronavirus: Will schools close? Can my pet get it? Big questions answered

As the coronavirus has spread to different countries people have naturally had more and more questions about the virus and what impact it will have.

Is there a vaccine? Will the Easter holidays be cancelled? Do hand gels work? Will everyone catch the coronavirus?

They're all questions people have been asking so we asked Professor Devi Sridhar for the answers.

The best way to stop coronavirus spreading is to fast your hands frequently, but just a quick rinse under the tap isn't enough.

De'Graft has this guide on how to wash your hands properly.

