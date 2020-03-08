Coronavirus: Large areas of northern Italy shut down, affecting 16 million people

AFP/ Getty Images

There has been a lockdown in northern Italy which prevents people leaving or entering an entire region in Italy and 14 other provinces.

Around 16 million people are affected by the new rules which were bought in after the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the area increased.

Anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces are placed in quarantine and will need special permission to travel, and the big cities Milan and Venice are both affected.

What is quarantine? If someone is quarantined it doesn't mean they have the virus. Quarantines are used to restrict movement of people who may have been exposed to the disease. It means activities outside the home are restricted and people can't leave or enter certain areas.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure other venues across the whole of Italy, including schools which were shut down on 5 March.

Italy has seen the largest number of coronavirus cases in Europe and the measures will last for almost a month - until 3 April.

What are the new restrictions?

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said people shouldn't enter or leave the whole northern region of Lombardy, home to 10 million people, except in emergencies.

"We are facing an emergency, a national emergency. We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed," he told reporters.

Cinemas, swimming pools, museums and ski resorts have also been closed all around the country.

Restaurants and cafes in the quarantined zones can open between 06:00 and 18:00 but new rules state customers must sit at least 1m (3ft) apart.

Many religious and cultural events have also been suspended.

People have been told to stay at home if possible, and those who break the quarantine could go to prison for up to 3 months.