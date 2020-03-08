play
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex surprises pupils at London school for International Women's Day

Last updated at 11:01
meghan-makes-equalsignReuters
Meghan and the pupils from Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London made an equal sign to mark International Women's Day

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a school in London to mark International Women's Day.

Meghan dropped into the school in East London and made a speech in assembly.

Children reacted with shock when she appeared though she told them "I thought you knew I was coming so I'm sorry for the surprise".

She told pupils at the school in Dagenham:

"No matter how small you may feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right."

meghan-and-puilsReuters
The school had been told there would be a special guest but they had no idea who it would be

Meghan also told the boys to "continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way".

"Let's all just rally together to make International Women's Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year," she added.

One of the pupils that met Meghan said: "An empowered woman is undefeatable, and knowing that this Duchess, a royal person wants to empower me... and all women around, it really allows change to be made in the world."

It was one of her last official appearances before she and her husband Prince Harry are due to step back as senior royals on 31 March.

