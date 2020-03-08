The Greatest Dancer: Who won?

Michael and Jowita did a special dance with captain, Oti

Michael and Jowita had been crowned The Greatest Dancers!

The ballroom and Latin dancers won £50,000 and an opportunity to dance on this year's Strictly Come Dancing after winning BBC One's The Greatest Dancer.

The pair, who were captained by Strictly's Oti Mabuse, made it through after getting the highest score in the semi-final.

Then they took on Todrick Hall's young dance group, Dancepoint, Matthew Morrison's act Harrison Vaughan, and Cheryl's act Lily and Joseph.

Dancepoint, who performed a Alice in Wonderland themed dance came fourth place.

Lily and Joseph performed their audition piece again, Micheal and Jowita performed their Monte Carlo dance again to Shirley Bassey's Get The Party Started, and Harrison performed his contemporary audition piece again dressed as a clown.

All the acts were praised by the judges, but it was Michael and Jowita who won the top prize with their performance described by Matthew as a "combination of power and grace".

An emotional Jowita thanked the dance coaches and their supporters saying:

"I want to thank all of you guys for voting and thank you to Oti so much.

"Thank you so much to Michael for lifting me up 12 hours a day, 6 days a week. You're my greatest dancer."