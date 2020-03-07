Batman: Want to see what the new Batmobile looks like?

WB/DC/Twitter

It's one of the most famous cars in movie history.

The Batmobile!

Sleek, speedy and full of clever gadgets to help Batman fight super-criminals.

Now as film fans get excited about the new Caped Crusader film being made, the director has been sharing secret photos of car itself.

What do you think? Read on and then take part in our vote and tell us what you think in the comments below.

Like the DC character who owns it, the Batmobile has been rebooted many times and seeing the latest version always gets people talking.

Matt Reeves put three photos onto social media with the hashtag #TheBatman along with the car emoji and the Batman sign.

The film is not due to be released until 2021, but filming has begun with Robert Pattison from Twilight and Harry Potter being the latest actor to play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Dumbo's Colin Farrell as Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot and Paul Dano as the villain Riddler/Edward Nashton,

