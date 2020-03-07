As part of the BBC Young Reporter project thousands of young people suggested an original story idea that they thought the BBC should be reporting - about their lives and personal experiences, their community or about a subject that really matters to them.

Zoe, 11, was one of the young people who took part. She has Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDC) which is a form of dwarfism.

She wanted to tell people about her life and how having her condition has made her stronger.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.