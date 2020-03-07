Lewis Capaldi and mental health: Singer has safe spaces at gigs

PA Media

Going to concerts and watching your favourite pop stars can be exciting and brilliant fun, but for people who suffer from social anxiety and panic attacks going to see live music in a crowded venue can also be a scary thing to do.

Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi is trying to change that with a mental health scheme to support fans who love live music, but suffer from anxiety.

All tickets for his March 2020 UK Arena Tour shows included a 60p charge which funds a team to help with mental health support.

Capaldi formed Livelive after fans sent messages thanking him for talking about his own experiences with panic attacks.

He told the BBC: "I've had a couple on stage, there was this instance where we were supporting Bastille in Manchester and I had to stop on my second-to-last song. I had to let everyone know, 'I'm really sorry, I'm having a panic attack, I need to stop'."

Getty Images Lewis Capaldi wants fans who have mental health difficulties to be able to go to his gigs

How does Livelive work?

The Livelive scheme provides fans with safe quiet spaces to go if they need them. People can email a helpline before the gig to find out what facilities are available.

It also includes a buddy system where fans (particularly those travelling alone) can meet before doors open to connect with other fans and travel home safely together.

Mental health organisations local to each show are brought in to help run the Livelive scheme each night.

Capaldi's tour, which started on the 2 March includes two gigs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and London's Wembley Arena.