International Women's Day 2020: Adele, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora amongst List of 100 Women Changing Music

Adele, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora are being recognised as some of the most influential women in the music industry who are inspiring change.

The 100 Women Changing Music chart has been released by the song rights collecting society PRS ahead of International Women's Day.

The chart lists the 100 of the most successful and influential female songwriters and composers in the UK. It's based on streaming and performance data.

Here are five of the big names on the list!

Adele

Adele is one of the best-selling singers and songwriters in the music business.

Her 2015 album 25 sold a record-breaking 3.38 million copies in its first week on sale in America, which is the most ever recorded.

The 31-year-old rose to fame at the age of 18 when her friend published recordings of Adele singing on social media.

Rita Ora

You may have most recently seen Rita Ora as a judge on The Masked Singer, but the singer has been writing and performing since she was a teenager.

Her first musical appearance was on the Craig David track in 2007 at the age of 16. Her first album, Ora (2012) ranked at number one in the UK.

As well as The Masked Singer, Ora has been a judge on X Factor and The Voice.

In April 2019, UNICEF UK appointed her as one their ambassadors.

Mabel

Mabel won Best Female Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards. In a very male-led nomination list, Mabel's name stood out, as she was nominated for three awards, Best British Female, Best New Artist and Best Song.

The singer had her first major breakthrough with her single, Finders Keepers (2017), which reached number eight on the UK Singles Chart, and her first album, Highest Expectations (2019) reached the top three on the UK Albums Chart.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrived in 2015 with her self-titled, chart topping debut album which sold over four million copies worldwide.

The singer, who has won three Brit Awards, has spoken out about online abuse, telling the BBC in November 2019 " we should all be nicer to each other".

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith's debut studio album, Lost & Found, was released in 2018 to critical acclaim and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. In 2018, Jorja won the Brit Critics' Choice Award.

In 2019, she was named Best British Female Artist at the 2019 Brit Awards and was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.