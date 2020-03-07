Greta Thunberg: Primary school gets giant Greta portrait

Sand in Your Eye/Guzelian The 60m (196ft) long artwork was unveiled earlier to mark International Women's Day

A huge portrait of Greta Thunberg has been painted on the playing field of a school in West Yorshire to mark International Women's Day.

The 60-metre long painting of the climate activist took four days to create.

Pupils from Hebden Royd Primary School in Hebden Bridge, Calderdale chose 17-year-old Greta as someone who inspires them.

They also helped local art collective Sand In Your Eye to paint the piece using line marker paint, which is usually used on football pitches.

Commenting on the artwork, year six pupil Evie said: "We've chosen Greta because she stands up for what she believes.

"She is a big inspiration to me and she is not afraid to take action even if people do not agree with her."

Artist Jamie Wardley from Sand In Your Eye said: "Greta Thunberg has pioneered a global movement which is so relevant to the area.

"[This area] is prone to flood events, which some would argue have increased in frequency due to climate change."