The SheBelieves Cup is a big football tournament held in America every year.

It usually takes place around February or March and the competition sees four teams battling it out for the title. At the end of the tournament, the highest ranked team wins.

Thirteen-year-old Olivia football player and fan Olivia has been campaigning for gender equality in football since she was seven.

She spoke to some American soccer fans to find out what they think about women's football.