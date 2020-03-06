Strictly Come Dancing: Kevin Clifton is leaving Strictly!

The Strictly Come Dancing super-pro Kevin Clifton is leaving Strictly Come Dancing!

The fans' favourite, who won the series alongside Stacey Dooley in 2018, announced the news on social media.

He first appeared on the show in 2013, reached the final five times and even helped out by dancing with another pro's celebrity when they were injured!

Kevin said: "I want to thank all the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world.

"To me Strictly always has been, and always will be, the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of."

Some of Kevin's best bits

Winning with Stacey: In 2018 Kevin and Stacey Dooley - journalist and CBBC Pets Factor presenter - took home the glitterball trophy

Kevin also danced with another CBBC star - Susan Calman from Top Class. Sadly she didn't make the final and was the ninth celebrity to leave

May the force be with you! Kevin was famous for great dances with great costumes. Here he is with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid as Luke and Princess Leia from Star Wars

Did you know Kevin came second four times in a row? Here he is dressed as the Joker from Batman with his partner Louise Redknapp dressed as Harley Quinn

This looks like a wicked dance! (Ooh - sorry about that). Anyway here's Kevin with pop star Frankie Bridge dancing to Defying Gravity from the stage show Wicked.

One of Kevin's most memorable shows was when he stepped in to dance with Alex Scott when her partner Neil Jones got injured. He had about 45 minutes to learn the routine to Ghostbusters and while it was far from perfect the couple got definitely had the crowd on their side and got 34 from the judges!