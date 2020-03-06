Tokyo Olympics: 11-year-old Syrian table tennis player could be youngest Olympian

Syrian Olympic Committee

Meet Hend Zaza!

People are getting excited about her because she could be the youngest athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 11-year-old table tennis star has qualified after winning the West Asia Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan, beating a 42-year-old adult!

And table tennis sounds like a great sport for young wannabe Olympians - also competing were two 14-year-olds and a 19-year old.

It looks like Hend Zaza will beat 11-year-old UK skateboarder Sky Brown for the title of youngest Olympian at the Tokyo 2020 Games, because Sky will have turned 12 by the time they start.

The youngest recorded Olympic competitor is believed to be Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras who took part in the first modern Games in Athens in 1896, aged 10 years and 218 days.

So Hend Zaza, who was born in 2009, will be one of the youngest Olympians EVER.

No other Syrian has competed at an Olympics in table tennis - a sport which doesn't have a minimum age.

The Olympic women's singles tournament begins at the end of July 2020.

