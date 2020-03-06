play
Watch Newsround

Tokyo Olympics: 11-year-old Syrian table tennis player could be youngest Olympian

Last updated at 13:17
comments
View Comments
Hend ZazaSyrian Olympic Committee

Meet Hend Zaza!

People are getting excited about her because she could be the youngest athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 11-year-old table tennis star has qualified after winning the West Asia Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan, beating a 42-year-old adult!

And table tennis sounds like a great sport for young wannabe Olympians - also competing were two 14-year-olds and a 19-year old.

It looks like Hend Zaza will beat 11-year-old UK skateboarder Sky Brown for the title of youngest Olympian at the Tokyo 2020 Games, because Sky will have turned 12 by the time they start.

The youngest recorded Olympic competitor is believed to be Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras who took part in the first modern Games in Athens in 1896, aged 10 years and 218 days.

So Hend Zaza, who was born in 2009, will be one of the youngest Olympians EVER.

No other Syrian has competed at an Olympics in table tennis - a sport which doesn't have a minimum age.

The Olympic women's singles tournament begins at the end of July 2020.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Master skateboarding tricks with Team GB's Sky Brown

More like this

Olympic-rings-in-front-of-stadium.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Five things we know

top of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch
image

Tokyo 2020 reveals Olympic torch design

Tokyo 2020
play
1:14

Kids vote on Tokyo 2020's new mascot

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

international-womens-day.

International Women's Day: Who inspires these celebrities?

comments
Rupa-and-Lucia

Lucia, 11, finds out how she can become PM

comments
black kids having fun in the water

Mum invents cap to help black kids swim

comments
2
Newsround Home