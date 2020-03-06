Roald Dahl: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory to be made into a Netflix series

Quentin Blake

There's going to be an animated version of Roald Dahl's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is going to write and direct two series based on the author's work.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory was published in 1964, and is one of Dahl's best known books with the illustrations famously drawn by Quentin Blake.

It's already been made into two films - with Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder starring as two very different Willy Wonkas.

These new versions will be animated and Netflix say the two series are just the beginning!

Netflix/Twitter

The streaming service said: "Very Exciting Thing: Taika Waititi will write and direct Netflix's first ~two~ Roald Dahl animated series events - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas."

It carried on: "These two series are just the beginning - Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and many other beloved Dahl stories are set to follow soon!"

Getty Images Taika Waititi, who's from New Zealand, directed Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok

There's no set date when the series will be ready, but Netflix say don't expect them before 2021.

Roald Dahl was incredibly creative and came up with more than 500 new words and character names.

Roald Dahl Literary Estate

He called his language Gobblefunk, and loved to play around with words and invent new ones or meanings.