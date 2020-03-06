play
Watch Newsround

Roald Dahl: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory to be made into a Netflix series

Last updated at 17:21
comments
View Comments
charlie holding his ticketQuentin Blake

There's going to be an animated version of Roald Dahl's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is going to write and direct two series based on the author's work.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory was published in 1964, and is one of Dahl's best known books with the illustrations famously drawn by Quentin Blake.

It's already been made into two films - with Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder starring as two very different Willy Wonkas.

These new versions will be animated and Netflix say the two series are just the beginning!

netflix tweetNetflix/Twitter

The streaming service said: "Very Exciting Thing: Taika Waititi will write and direct Netflix's first ~two~ Roald Dahl animated series events - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas."

It carried on: "These two series are just the beginning - Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and many other beloved Dahl stories are set to follow soon!"

Taika-Waititi.Getty Images
Taika Waititi, who's from New Zealand, directed Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok

There's no set date when the series will be ready, but Netflix say don't expect them before 2021.

Roald Dahl was incredibly creative and came up with more than 500 new words and character names.

Roald Dahl.Roald Dahl Literary Estate

He called his language Gobblefunk, and loved to play around with words and invent new ones or meanings.

More like this

BFG.

Roald Dahl Day: Six fantastic facts about the author

Roald Dahl
play
1:19

Who was Roald Dahl and how did he write his books?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Lucia

Meet 11-year-old Lucia who wants to be Prime Minister

comments
2
TGD logo

Everything you need to know about The Greatest Dancer final

comments
4
kevin clifton

Kevin is leaving Strictly!

comments
9
Newsround Home