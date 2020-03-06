The Greatest Dancer final: Everything you need to know

BBC/Thames/Syco

From ballet to ballroom, Afrobeats to tap - this series of The Greatest Dancer has been full of some pretty impressive routines.

After weeks of tricks, twists and twirls on the dancefloor, there are just four acts left.

But which one will be crowned The Greatest Dancer?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the final.

Who's in the final?

Lily and Joseph

BBC/Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Amazing duo, Lily and Joseph, earned their place in the final by dancing to Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars.

Lily said making it to the final is a "dream come true" and that she would love the prize of performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

She said: "On the first audition we didn't think the doors were going to open, let alone the final. We just hoped we would get anywhere, that was a dream from the beginning."

At eight years old Joseph is the youngest person left in the competition.

Harrison

BBC/Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Sixteen-year-old Harrison will be representing Matthew's squad.

He's been dancing since he was just four years old and is no stranger to the spotlight.

Harrision has won numerous dance awards and even starred as Bruce Bogtrotter in the musical Matilda in the West End.

His semi-final dance was an epic routine inspired by the singer Sir Elton John (Sir Elton did the music for The Lion King). He wore a white feathered suit and danced on top of a red piano!

Jowita and Michael

BBC/Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

The Latin and ballroom dance couple made it through to the final after getting the highest score in the semi-final.

Their routine inspired by the movie Dirty Dancing got 96.5%.

Lots of fans have praised the pair online, saying they're good enough to be Strictly pros, so their captain Oti Mabuse better watch out!

Jowita and Michael first met at a dance summer camp in Poland back in 2013. It's hard to believe it now, but at first they didn't like each other.

Dancepoint

BBC/Thames/Syco

The last member of Squad Todrick in the competition is Dancepoint.

All of the dance school's members are aged between 11 and 18 years old.

Their performances combine theatre, acrobatics and contemporary dance.

They're in the last four acts after a Hollywood inspired routine in the semi-final.

When is the final on?

The final of The Greatest Dancer will be shown on Saturday 7 March at 6:30pm on BBC One.

What do the winners get?

The winner gets a pretty good prize!

Not only do they take home £50,000, they also get the chance to perform on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year's Greatest Dancer winner was Ellie Ferguson.

Ellie Ferguson won the competition last year after being mentored by Oti Mabuse

What else can we expect from the final?

It's not just about the dancing.

There'll also be a performance by Paloma Faith and Jonas Blue of their collaboration, Mistakes.

Are you looking forward to the final? And who do you want to win?

Let us know in the comments below.