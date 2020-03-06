Global Awards 2020: Who were the winners?

Getty Images Dua Lipa won Best British Act for the second year in a row

Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran were among the winners at the Global Awards on Thursday evening.

The awards celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment and took place at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Lewis Capaldi won the award for mass global appeal and the most played song of 2019 for 'Someone You Loved'.

Speaking in a video message, he joked: "It means a lot that you guys have played this to the point that the British public absolutely despise me!"

Camila Cabello also performed during the show having picked up the best female prize, with Ed Sheeran collecting the best male gong.

Getty Images Rapper Aitch with his Rising Star award.

Dua Lipa took home the big award for Best British Act for the second year in a row.

Rapper Aitch was handed the Rising Star award, previously won by superstars Halsey and Mabel.

Harry Styles won Best Song of 2019 for 'Lights Up'.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who famously played the cello at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, won the Best Classical Artist prize.