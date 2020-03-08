Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae made new Disney Pixar film Onward, as well as Monster University.

But how well do they know other Disney Pixar characters?

They've been playing Newsround's game: Luck of the Draw. One person has 20 seconds to draw the character while the other guesses - a bit like Pixar Pictionary!

So how did they do? Have a watch and play along too.

Dan, Kori, and Spider-man star Tom Holland who plays Ian Lightfoot in Onward, also spoke to our red carpet reporter Kayne about what we can expect from the film.