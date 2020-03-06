Dancing On Ice or The Greatest Dancer: Which final will you be watching?

Getty Images

It's time to save your space on the sofa, because this weekend brings the final of not one but TWO big TV talent show finals.

This Saturday the last four acts go head-to-head to become the Greatest Dancer.

And on Sunday the Dancing on Ice series ITV finale sees the three remaining celebs battle it out on the ice.

So will you be gripped to the BBC's The Greatest Dancer as Michael & Jowita, Harrison, Dancepoint and Lily & Joseph try to win the grand final?

Or are you waiting until Sunday to see if Joe Swash, Perri Kiely, or Libby Clegg take home the Dancing on Ice title on ITV?

