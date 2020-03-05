Coronavirus: Why is everyone talking about toilet roll?

Gety

You might have heard a few people talking about running out of toilet roll recently!

Or you might have seen people sharing images of empty shelves in supermarkets.

This week on social media, #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis were top trending in some countries.

But why? It's because people are nervous that their supplies will run out because of the coronavirus.

Most people who are diagnosed with the virus are told to self-quarantine for two weeks.

In case this happens, a lot of people are buying more items than they usually would, so they don't need to leave the house.

This kind of thing is called stockpiling.

Loo rolls in history! The use of paper for hygiene has been recorded in China in the 6th century AD

More than seven billion rolls of toilet paper are sold yearly in the U.S.

Specifically made toilet paper was mass-produced as long ago as the 14th century

Modern commercial toilet paper originated in the 19th century, with a design for roll-based dispensers arriving in 1883

In many countries you do not flush the paper after going to the toilet

Experts say that people notice toilet roll disappearing because it comes in such big packs.

So it's more obvious if a few packs of toilet rolls disappear, compared to a few tins of beans!

And there's only so many packets can be out at one - the shelves look empty pretty quickly!

But don't worry, there's no need to ask your parents or carers to rush out and start stockpiling!

Psychologists who study why people buy things say this kind of thing is unnecessary, and people just do it because they watch other people doing the same thing.