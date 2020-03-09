play
Watch Newsround

BBC Young Reporter: Here's what you need to know

Last updated at 06:25
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Zoe

BBC Young Reporter gives young people age 11-18 across the UK an opportunity to tell their own stories and get involved in skills workshops.

There are two parts to it - the Young Reporter Festival and the Young Reporter competition.

The Young Reporter festival runs from Monday 9 March to Friday 13 March.

Throughout the week BBC buildings will be hosting events and media skills workshops and outreach opportunities for young people from schools and colleges.

It is the second year of the BBC's Young Reporter competition. Thousands of young people suggested an original story idea that they thought the BBC should be reporting - about their lives and personal experiences, their community or about a subject that really matters to them.

On Tuesday 10 March the BBC Young Reporter Awards will take place in the Radio Theatre at BBC Broadcasting House in London to celebrate some of these stories and announce the national and regional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

bbc-yr-findyourvoice_02

This year included regional judging with stories produced and broadcast across BBC English Regions, as well as programmes like Newsbeat, The One Show, 5 Live and BBC Breakfast.

Newsround is hearing from Zoe who is 11 years old and has dwarfism and Keziah who reported on the lack of diversity in books.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

More like this

Greta-Thunberg-Mural-Bristol
play
1:05

What do young British kids think of protesting with Greta Thunberg?

molly-camera
play
1:36

Anxiety: Meet Molly the 16-year-old mental health campaigner

Jovita and her cat
play
2:12

Being deaf in a hearing world: Jovita, 14, tells us what it's like

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Dr
play
3:39

Coronavirus: Will schools close? Can my pet get it? Big questions answered

dolphins in the water

More whales and dolphins spotted in UK waters than ever

comments
lettuce-rocket.

'Delicious' lettuce has been grown in space

comments
Newsround Home