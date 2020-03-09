BBC Young Reporter: Here's what you need to know

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Zoe

BBC Young Reporter gives young people age 11-18 across the UK an opportunity to tell their own stories and get involved in skills workshops.

There are two parts to it - the Young Reporter Festival and the Young Reporter competition.

The Young Reporter festival runs from Monday 9 March to Friday 13 March.

Throughout the week BBC buildings will be hosting events and media skills workshops and outreach opportunities for young people from schools and colleges.

It is the second year of the BBC's Young Reporter competition. Thousands of young people suggested an original story idea that they thought the BBC should be reporting - about their lives and personal experiences, their community or about a subject that really matters to them.

On Tuesday 10 March the BBC Young Reporter Awards will take place in the Radio Theatre at BBC Broadcasting House in London to celebrate some of these stories and announce the national and regional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

This year included regional judging with stories produced and broadcast across BBC English Regions, as well as programmes like Newsbeat, The One Show, 5 Live and BBC Breakfast.

Newsround is hearing from Zoe who is 11 years old and has dwarfism and Keziah who reported on the lack of diversity in books.

