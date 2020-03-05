Why Eric Dier could be in big trouble

Twitter: Insert Title Dier climbed over seats to get to the fan

Tottenham's Eric Dier could be in trouble with the Football Association after he appeared to confront one of Spurs' own fans in the crowd at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The England midfielder was seen climbing over barriers and chairs to try and reach the fan who reportedly 'insulted' his brother in the stands.

Another video shows him being restrained by fans and security, while shouting "he's my brother".

He is then led away by security with his arm around a fan.

Getty Images

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said Dier "did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do."

The FA and the club have both launched investigations into the incident.

Who is Eric Dyer?

Getty Images