Flybe: Travel problems for parts of UK after airline collapses

Getty Images

Journeys to and from certain parts of the UK may become difficult from now on as the country's biggest regional airline has gone out of business.

Flybe has gone into administration - meaning it has stopped operating - putting 2,000 people's jobs at risk.

Travel experts and politicians have warned it could particularly impact Northern Ireland. Travel from the rest of the UK to the region could cause problems for tourism and the economy in the area.

Flybe's website is telling customers to "not travel to airports" if they are booked on a Flybe flight.

There are currently only two ways to get to Northern Ireland - by sea, or by air - but many of those flights will now no longer exist.

There will also be issues for travellers who want to fly to the south west of England.

Popular UK holiday destinations like Devon and Cornwall could also become harder to reach by plane.

Very long and often expensive car and train journeys will now be the only ways to reach those parts of the country.

The airline has said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak was partly to blame for its collapse because fewer people have been taking flights.