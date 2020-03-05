Cricket World Cup: England are out without even bowling a ball

Getty Images India fans celebrate at the rain-soaked Sydney Cricket Ground

England are out of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup, because it rained... Yes, really!

Heavy rainfall meant the semi-final between India and England was called off before either side had even bowled a ball in Sydney, Australia.

But how did they decide who went through to the final?

The early stages of the tournament are a group compeition, and England finished second in their group. India, however, finished top in Group A and therefore go through.

Rain might also decide who qualifies from the other semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

England captain Heather Knight said it was "really frustrating, and not how we wanted the World Cup to finish".

However, she admits they should have won more games in the group stage - they lost to South Africa in their opening match.

"Ultimately that loss against South Africa has cost us. Our aim was to get to the semi-finals which we did, it's all very English talking about the weather but it's frustrating not getting that chance to play for the final."

Why can't they play when it's raining?

Unfortunately cricket isn't like football - where you can carry on playing in rainy conditions.

Wet weather completely changes the playing conditions and would give sides an unfair advantage or disadvantage.

The ball also becomes almost impossible for bowlers to grip and it is dangerous to field on a slippery outfield.