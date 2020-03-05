World Book Day: Take a look at your amazing costumes!

Getty Images

It's World Book Day today, and lot's of you are dressing up to celebrate it!

World Book Day is an international event that celebrates reading and books.

It started 24 years ago with the aim of making sure every child had a book of their own.

To celebrate the day lots of people dress up as their favourite book characters, or in their pyjamas to celebrate it.

You can send us your pictures here!

Here are some of the brilliant outfits you've sent us already:

Jai is turning eight today, and they're celebrating their birthday by dressing up as an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate factory.

What a fantastic peach! Arthur has dressed up as James from James and the Giant Peach, and his sister Ada is dressed as the Tiger Who Came to Tea! Those cakes look yummy!