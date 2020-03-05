Today is World Book Day!

Lots of children will be getting dressed up as their favourite fictional characters to celebrate.

New research from the National Literacy Trust (NLT) revealed that fewer children enjoy reading nowadays and only 26% of under 18-year-olds spend time reading every day, the lowest level the NLT has recorded since it surveyed children in 2005.

However, there are lots of children in the UK who still find joy in picking up a book.

Newsround visited a school in Manchester to find out their thoughts on all things books and reading.