Coronavirus: All schools in Italy will close for two weeks

All schools and universities in Italy will close for two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with nearly 3000 cases.

More than 80,000 people worldwide in more than 40 countries have been infected with the virus, which emerged in December. The majority of cases are still in China.

The country's education minister said the decision to close schools and colleges until mid-March was taken after consulting a scientific committee.

In the UK, a coronavirus action plan says schools would only be closed if the outbreak becomes more severe.

The Prime Minister said that schools should stay open "if possible" and follow advice from Public Health England, which is the organisation in charge of keeping the nation healthy.