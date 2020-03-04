Climate change: Human activity contributed to Australian bushfires

Getty Images

Human-caused climate change contributed to the weather conditions that triggered huge bushfires which blazed for months in Australia, climate scientists have found.

Although it was believed climate change played a part in the fires the study showed the direct link between the two.

Researchers from the World Weather Attribution group found that human-caused climate change increased the chances of Australia experiencing extreme fire weather by at least 30%.

The study looked at the Fire Weather Index, a measure of weather conditions that indicates the risk of bushfires.

It compared the conditions in the areas affected by bushfires, with over 1°C of global warming, to the climate as it was around the year 1900, using observations and climate models.

The researchers from Australian, European and American universities also examined extreme heat and periods of very low rainfall.

In southeastern Australia, 2019 was also the driest year since 1900, but the researchers were not able to directly link the recent record low annual rainfall nor the driest month of the fire season with climate change.

Scientists have long warned that a hotter, drier climate would contribute to Australia's fires becoming more frequent and more intense.

Dr Sophie Lewis, one of the report's authors said:

"Climate change is now part of Australia's landscape. Extreme heat is clearly influenced by human-caused climate change, which can influence fire conditions.

"There is evidence that Australian fire seasons have lengthened and become more intense, and extreme temperatures have played a role in this."