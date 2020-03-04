Coronavirus Elbow bumps and footshakes

People around the world have been avoiding shaking hands with each other to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was politely declined a handshake from her Health Secretary at a big meeting.

As well as this, football players and match officials in Scotland have been told not to shake hands before or after games.

Around the world people have been inventing new ways to greet their friends without shaking hands.

For example in Wuhan, in China, they invented the 'footshake' where people touch feet.

Take a look at our video to find out some other ways you can say hello.