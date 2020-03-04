play
Mario Kart Tour: Real-time multiplayer mode finally rolls out to everyone

Multiplayer mode is being rolled out to everyone on Mario Kart Tour.

The new update will arrive on 9 March, and players will be able to play with their friends nearby, or with other players online.

The mobile version of the game was first released in September 2019, but had a bit of a bumpy start, with a few people having issues trying to play.

Then in November Nintendo announced that multiplayer mode was coming to the game, but as a beta or test mode, and only to those who paid for a Gold Pass.

mario-kart.NINTENDO
Nintendo also said that there would be daily rule changes in multiplayer mode

If players want to race at the fastest speed - 200cc - and compete in Gold Races online, then they will have to pay monthly for the Gold Pass subscription.

Nintendo have also hinted that there may be a big competition coming to the game too.

