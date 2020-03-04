World Book Day 2020: We want your costume photos

Getty Images

It's World Book Day on Thursday 5 March so lots of you will be wearing some pretty cool costumes to school.

It's a big international event, started 22 years ago, to celebrate books and reading.

The aim of it, is to give every child a book of their own.

It's organised by a charity and takes place in more than 100 countries all over the world, although some other countries actually celebrate it in April.

And to mark the occasion, loads of you are dressing up as your favourite characters or having non-uniform days at schools.

