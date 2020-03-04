play
Watch Newsround

World Book Day 2020: We want your costume photos

Last updated at 13:20
comments
View Comments
girl-bookshelf-library.Getty Images

It's World Book Day on Thursday 5 March so lots of you will be wearing some pretty cool costumes to school.

It's a big international event, started 22 years ago, to celebrate books and reading.

The aim of it, is to give every child a book of their own.

book-pictures-cartoon.Getty Images

It's organised by a charity and takes place in more than 100 countries all over the world, although some other countries actually celebrate it in April.

And to mark the occasion, loads of you are dressing up as your favourite characters or having non-uniform days at schools.

We'd love to see your costumes! Use the form below to send your pictures in.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If your parent wants to upload your photo for you then please click here.

If you can't see where to send in your World Book Day pics, then click here.

More like this

kids-reading-book.

World Book Day: Children aren't reading as much as they used to

Authors of famous books.

Anne Frank's diary: Books that have changed the world

Story game

World Book Day authors play story game

Montage of your World Book Day pictures
play
0:52

World Book Day 2019: Your amazing costumes

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boy-holds-up-a-banner-at-a-climate-change-protest.

VOTE: Do YOU think adults are listening on climate change?

comments
2
Snowman-shaped-star
image

The snowman star and other weird shapes in space

Bella-with-her-star-wars-style-bionic-arm
play
0:48

Schoolgirl is first person in US to get Star Wars bionic arm

Newsround Home