Eleven-year-old Bella has become the first person in the United States to receive a Star Wars R2-D2 bionic arm.

Bella was born without fingers on her right hand and her left arm is shorter than her right. She didn't want more surgery and felt this new arm, made by a robotics company in Bristol in south-west England, was a better idea.

It works by picking up signals from the muscles in the rest of Bella's arm, through special sensors.

What's more, she got a surprise video call from a famous star from the sci-fi movies to wish her well!

Pictures from Open Bionics.