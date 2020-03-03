Australia bushfires: New South Wales is finally free from bushfires

Getty Images

New South Wales is officially free of bushfires after 240 days, according to officials in the Australian state.

The area's fire service declared on social media that, for the first time since July 2019, there are no active bush or grass fires burning in the area.

Torrential rain helped put out many of the fires which had devastated areas of the country.

New South Wales was the state worst hit by wildfires, but Queensland and Victoria were also badly affected.

Over several months the fires destroyed thousands of homes, took 30 lives and destroyed wildlife populations.

Firefighters from New Zealand, Canada and the United States of America joined Australian emergency crews to tackle the fires.

Although the recent heavy rain has helped put out the fires, it has also led to flooding in some parts which has left thousands without power.