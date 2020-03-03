Volcano: Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts with huge ash column

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano has erupted spewing a six kilometre column of ash into the sky.
According to Indonesia's Geology and Volcanology Research Agency, the eruption lasted for almost eight minutes.
The Agency has also warned of possible further eruptions due to the magma - or liquid rock coming from below the Earth's crust - continuing to move towards the surface.
The volcano is near to the cities of Solo and Yogyakarta and has led to the temporary closure of Solo's international airport.
People who live nearby have been told to stay at least three kilometres from the crater's mouth.
Events like this in Indonesia are not out of the ordinary, as the country is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire - meaning it is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.
