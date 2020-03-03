Has Disney changed Artemis Fowl? Why some fans aren't happy with the new trailer

Disney

The new trailer for Artemis Fowl has been released by Disney - but some fans aren't very happy with it.

The film is based on an eight-part series of books written by author Eoin Colfer.

The books centre around 12-year-old genius, Artemis Fowl, who lives in a mansion in Ireland.

Near the beginning of the story Artemis' crime lord father disappears along with the Fowl family's millions.

Artemis meanwhile has been tracking down the existence of a magical world, when he kidnaps Holly Short, a fairy and member of the Lower Elements Police (LEP) and holds her ransom in the human world.

The reason why some fans aren't happy with the new Disney adaptation, is because in the trailer Artemis seems to be a clueless hero, who knows nothing about the fairy world, and is 'allies' with Holly Short.

Quite different to the book!

Disney Artemis will be joined by his Butler, fairy Holly Short, and "giant dwarf" Mulch Diggums - played by the voice of Olaf from Frozen.

The director of the film said that originally he wanted to stick as close to the book as possible, but then he added "a couple of things".

However he said that he ran the ideas by Eoin Colfer first, and that he not only liked them, but said they might even be added to the reissue of the books!

Also, some fans are excited that it might bring new people into the fandom.

The film was originally supposed to be released in August last year, but was delayed until May 29, 2020.

