Britain's fastest female athlete has been turned into a Barbie doll by Mattel.

Dina Asher-Smith follows in the footsteps of other amazing sporting stars like boxer Nicola Adams and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Unlike other Barbie dolls, all of Dina's limbs are moveable, which means she can be moved into a sprint pose!

Dina said, "There are so many amazing things that have happened because of my love for running, but having my own Barbie is definitely up there."