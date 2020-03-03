British Pie Week: Apple or Steak? What is the best pie?

Getty Images

It's British Pie Week!

This week the UK is celebrating a British classic which fills many people will joy - the pie!

Around 75% of the British population eat a pie at least once a month, and the industry is worth £1.2bn a year in the UK alone.

Historians think the pie's origin can be traced back to ancient Egypt, where a recipe for chicken pie was discovered carved into a tablet around 2000 BC.

From there the Ancient Greeks picked up a recipe for pastry, then the Romans started wrapping meat in pastry.

Getty Images Pies were a massive part of medieval feasts and banquets

In Medieval Britain the pie really took off, and bakers would often try to out-do each other with extravagant pastry creations fit for the royal table.

Since then the list of pie-fillings has expanded from savoury to sweet, but which pie is the nations favourite?

A recent survey revealed that apple is top of the sweet pies, and chicken and mushroom is top of the savoury pies.

But what do you think? Let us know below...