British Pie Week: Apple or Steak? What is the best pie?

It's British Pie Week!
This week the UK is celebrating a British classic which fills many people will joy - the pie!
Around 75% of the British population eat a pie at least once a month, and the industry is worth £1.2bn a year in the UK alone.
Historians think the pie's origin can be traced back to ancient Egypt, where a recipe for chicken pie was discovered carved into a tablet around 2000 BC.
From there the Ancient Greeks picked up a recipe for pastry, then the Romans started wrapping meat in pastry.
In Medieval Britain the pie really took off, and bakers would often try to out-do each other with extravagant pastry creations fit for the royal table.
Since then the list of pie-fillings has expanded from savoury to sweet, but which pie is the nations favourite?
A recent survey revealed that apple is top of the sweet pies, and chicken and mushroom is top of the savoury pies.
But what do you think? Let us know below...
