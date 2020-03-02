Do I need to worry about my pet and the coronavirus?

You've probably heard lots about the coronavirus recently and some of you may be worrying about what do when it comes to your pets.

Experts are still unsure about how exactly the coronavirus affects animals and at the moment, there's no evidence that pets can be infected by the virus according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What steps can you take to keep your pet safe?

Sam Gaines from the RSPCA has some useful tips on looking after your animals.