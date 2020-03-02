Coronavirus: Do I need to worry about my pet?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sam Gaines is the Head of Companion Animals at the RSPCA. Here are her tops tips for keeping your pets safe

You've probably heard lots about the coronavirus recently and you may be worrying about what do when it comes to your pets.

Experts are still unsure about how exactly the coronavirus affects animals, but at the moment, the World Health Organization (WHO) say there's no evidence that pets can be infected by it.

So what steps can you take to keep you and your pet safe?

Here's some useful advice from the RSPCA to help you look after your animals.

Getty Images

Do I need to worry about my pets and the coronavirus?

If you don't think you have been exposed to the virus then the risk to you and your pet is low

"If you and your family have not been asked to stay at home because of the virus, then you can carry on behaving with your pets as normal but regularly wash your hands after you have touched them," said the RSPCA.

The charity also advises that you avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes after playing with your pet.

What should I do if I've been asked to self-isolate?

If you've been asked to self-isolate or quarantine yourself then things are a bit different.

The RSPCA said: "If you and your family do need to stay at home for two weeks because of the virus then it is advised that you try and keep away from your pets. If you do touch them then make sure you wash your hands. You should also get some advice from a doctor or medical expert.

"We would also recommend being prepared so that if you do need to stay at home with your pet, make sure your family has bought in enough food for your pets and that they have lots to do while you are inside."

Do you have any other questions about pets and the coronavirus? Let us know in the comments.