Taylor Swift: The record-breaking artist in numbers

Taylor Swift has earned the title of Global Recording Artist of the Year for the second time after a successful 2019.

The 30-year-old last held this title, awarded by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, in 2014 after the release of her Grammy-winning album 1989.

Besides the rapper Drake, she is the only other artist to win this title on two occasions.

To celebrate Taylor's success, here are some numbers that helped the 30-year-old reach the top.

One million

Taylor was the first artist to sell over one million copies of four albums within the first week on the Billboard 200. Her latest album Lover sold 679,000 copies in the first week.

227

Her self-titled first album, Taylor Swift, was on the Billboard 200 chart for over 227 weeks! It was the longest-charting album in the US during the 2000s, where it peaked at number five.

20

At 20 she became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for Fearless and she won again in 2015 for 1989, becoming the first woman to win twice.

Six

The number of number one albums she has.

They are: Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019).

13

Taylor Swift was born on 13 December 1989

Taylor's lucky number. She was born on December 13, 1989.

Her debut album went platinum in 13 weeks, Fearless and 1989 both have 13 songs, on 13 July Taylor announced what day her album Lover would be released and in Taylor Swift's The Man video there are numerous references to the number 13 - including 13th Street subway station.

Yup, she really loves the number 13.

29

The number of American Music Awards Taylor Swift has won, beating Michael Jackson's record of 24.