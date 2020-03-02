play
Watch Newsround

New York houses frozen in ice by water and wind from Lake Erie

Last updated at 17:10
comments
View Comments
ice-forms-in-blizzard-1Reuters

This might look like Elsa's doing in Frozen, but it's actually the effect of a blizzard in a US town.

Hamburg, which sits on the edge of Lake Erie in New York state, found itself covered in a thick layer of ice after a storm.

Strong winds bought huge waves and spray from Lake Erie in New York state onto the shore and, because the temperature was below zero, the water froze onto the houses forming dramatic icicles.

house-covered-by-ice-lake-eerieGetty Images

Many of the residents were left in the dark as the ice covered windows, whilst others had to chip away at the ice to break themselves out of frozen doors.

ice-onhome-in-hamburg-new-yorkReuters

The neighbourhood has seen ice coatings similar to this previously, but residents have said it has never been this bad before.

More like this

hurricane-dorian

Climate change: Extreme weather events are happening sooner than expected

Skiier
play
1:27

Snowfall in Europe: Watch these dramatic rescues and epic snowball fights

Snow blanketed the Blue Mountains in New South Wales

Cheshire's mini tornado and more weird weather around the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

a representative bacteria

What do you want to know about coronavirus?

comments
111
pep-guardiola.

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager on the planet?

comments
how to wash your hands.
play
0:43

How to wash your hands

Newsround Home