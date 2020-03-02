A pigeon has made friends with a Chihuahua and we love it!

The Mia Foundation/ Facebook

Here at Newsround we LOVE an unlikely animal friendship story so when we heard about Lundy and Herman we just had to share it.

Herman is a pigeon that can't fly and Lundy is a Chihuahua who can't walk and it seems the two of them have formed a bit of a bond.

The two met at The Mia Foundation rescue centre in New York which helps animals that are injured or have birth defects.

Herman, who was bought into the centre more than a year ago, met Lundy after they were put into the same dog bed together.

Mia Foundation/ Facebook Herman and Lundy take a selfie

When the centre posted a photo of the two of them together got millions of likes and was shared across the world.

Mia Foundation / Facebook Aerie the goat hangs out with Herman and Lundy

Since then their friendship and popularity has grown, with thousands of dollars donated to the rescue centre to help with vet costs.

Now the centre say they have had thousands of offers of adoption for the pair and have stated that wherever the animals go they will "stay together" - awww!