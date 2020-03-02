play
BTS: New album Map Of The Soul: 7 breaks chart records

Last updated at 14:15
bts.Getty Images

BTS' new album has broken world chart records.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is BTS' 14th album, released 21 February.

Since it was released its topped the UK album charts, as well as the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

It's the second time their albums have topped the charts in the UK, and the fourth time in the US.

Map Of The Soul: 7 sold 422,000 copies during it's first week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

This meant it was the biggest week of sales for any album released in 2020 so far.

As well as physical sales, the album was streamed around 74.7 million times in the album's first week.

The band will be heading on a world tour soon, but have cancelled the first four dates in Korea, due to the coronavirus.

