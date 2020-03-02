2020 Sony World Photography Awards: Winners announced
The winners of the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced. Here is a pick of some of our favourites.
This beautiful picture of Kawaguchigo lake in Japan was taken by photographer Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong. This year a record breaking 350,000 entrants put forward their submissions for the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards which reflects the best talent around the world.
World Photography Organisation
This photograph by Abbas Alkhamis is called Horse Motion. It's shows a horse breeder training his horse and was taken in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
World Photography Organisation
Adam Stephenson took this photograph called That's Nothing to Laugh About in Australia. The kookaburra here is seen watching over the devastation of the bushfires tearing through the country over the past few months. Believe it or not but it was taken with an iPhone at Wallabi Point in New South Wales
World Photography Organisation
This photo was taken at the Onguma Private Reserve near Namibia, in outhwest Africa. Marcus Westberg’s strange portrait of a giraffe awkwardly bending to drink at a waterhole won him best Swedish photographer.
World Photograhy Organisation
This photo was taken in Smiltyne beach near Klaiped in Lithuania by Andrius Aleksandravičius. It's a unique part of the country, along the peninsula, and shows a curved sand dune that separates the Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea coast.
World Photgraphy Organisation
Tran Tuan took this photo called Drying Tea in Vietnam. It shows workers in Moc Chau and Son La spreading green tea leaves out to dry, in the first stage of oolong tea production.