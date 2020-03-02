Pep Guardiola: Which football managers have won the most trophies?

Getty Images

Manchester City have just won their third League Cup in a row!

They beat Aston Villa 2 -1 to take the title.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: "Three times in a row is a big success. It's the consistency, incredible."

This new trophy will join City's growing collection of silverware, with manager Pep Guardiola being hailed as the person responsible for their recent successes.

But just how good a manager is Pep?

Pep Guardiola

Pep has now won a whopping 30 trophies as manager!

He's managed three clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Some of his titles include the 2009 Champions League, 2013 Fifa Club World Cup, and the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Premier League titles.

Talking about his victories Pep said: "When I was 14 I said I'd be a manager and win 30 titles. I'm so pleased to have been a part of incredible groups of people at Barça, Bayern and City. I'll always be grateful. They are incredible numbers in a short time. I have a feeling that every time it gets more difficult. Achieving is so nice, so good."

But who has had even more success than Pep? Find out below...

Sir Alex Ferguson

The title of most decorated manager goes to Sir Alex Ferguson with a phenomenal 49 trophies under his belt!

Fergie is widely recognised as one of the greatest football managers of all time, starting his career managing teams in Scotland, before moving onto Manchester United.

It took him four years to lift a trophy at United, but then he conquered everything!

His 13 Premier League title wins allowed the Red Devils to overtake Liverpool at the English football's summit.

At his current rate of 2.7 trophies per season, Pep Guardiola needs eight more seasons to equal Ferguson's record - but the 49-year-old says he doesn't want to be a manager when he's 60!

Mircea Lucescu

Just one other manager has won more trophies than Pep Guardiola. And that's Romanian manager Mircea Lucescu, with 32 trophies.

He's managed a whopping 14 teams in total, including Galatasaray in Turkey and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

In 2015, Lucescu became just the fifth person to coach in 100 Uefa Champions League matches.

He left his most recent club in 2019, and at 74 is quite happy to keep on managing.